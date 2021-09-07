Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
-
Delphi World Money Ltd, TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd, Keynote Financial Services Ltd and Websol Energy System Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 September 2021.
Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd crashed 8.91% to Rs 160.05 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 15767 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24480 shares in the past one month.
Delphi World Money Ltd tumbled 8.04% to Rs 725.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11770 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1185 shares in the past one month.
TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd lost 7.80% to Rs 7.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2455 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5391 shares in the past one month.
Keynote Financial Services Ltd shed 7.42% to Rs 84.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6876 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4937 shares in the past one month.
Websol Energy System Ltd plummeted 6.36% to Rs 67. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 83022 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45790 shares in the past one month.
