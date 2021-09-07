Oil and Gas shares fall

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 122.1 points or 0.7% at 17314.32 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 5%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.56%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.86%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.67%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.63%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.62%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.02%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 1.02%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.43%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 225.41 or 0.39% at 58522.32.

The Nifty 50 index was up 47.1 points or 0.27% at 17424.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 61.67 points or 0.22% at 27404.99.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 1.21 points or 0.01% at 8479.25.

On BSE,1361 shares were trading in green, 1727 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

