Utilties stocks edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 16.91 points or 0.63% at 2675.28 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Power Ltd (down 5%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 3.72%),Adani Transmission Ltd (down 2.73%),BF Utilities Ltd (down 1.99%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.56%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were PTC India Ltd (down 1.43%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 1.08%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 1.02%), Reliance Power Ltd (down 0.98%), and Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.84%).

On the other hand, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 1.71%), CESC Ltd (up 0.94%), and GE T&D India Ltd (up 0.59%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 225.41 or 0.39% at 58522.32.

The Nifty 50 index was up 47.1 points or 0.27% at 17424.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 61.67 points or 0.22% at 27404.99.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 1.21 points or 0.01% at 8479.25.

On BSE,1361 shares were trading in green, 1727 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)