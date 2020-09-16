Garnet Construction standalone net profit rises 44740.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2145.26% to Rs 42.66 crore

Net profit of Garnet Construction rose 44740.00% to Rs 22.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 2145.26% to Rs 42.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.42.661.9070.1417.8929.970.1629.900.0722.420.05

