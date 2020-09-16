JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ceeta Industries standalone net profit declines 25.81% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Seya Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.41 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 92.65% to Rs 7.22 crore

Net loss of Seya Industries reported to Rs 24.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 23.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 92.65% to Rs 7.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 98.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales7.2298.17 -93 OPM %-5.8237.42 -PBDT0.3533.81 -99 PBT-4.1129.79 PL NP-24.4123.35 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 16:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU