NIIF Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 57.66% in the September 2022 quarter

Business Standard

Sales rise 54.94% to Rs 347.15 crore

Net profit of NIIF Infrastructure Finance rose 57.66% to Rs 79.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 50.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 54.94% to Rs 347.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 224.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales347.15224.05 55 OPM %97.0190.22 -PBDT79.0850.72 56 PBT79.0250.12 58 NP79.0250.12 58

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 08:09 IST

