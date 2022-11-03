NIIF Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 57.66% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 54.94% to Rs 347.15 crore

Net profit of NIIF Infrastructure Finance rose 57.66% to Rs 79.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 50.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 54.94% to Rs 347.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 224.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

