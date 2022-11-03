NIIF Infrastructure Finance standalone net profit rises 57.66% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 54.94% to Rs 347.15 croreNet profit of NIIF Infrastructure Finance rose 57.66% to Rs 79.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 50.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 54.94% to Rs 347.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 224.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales347.15224.05 55 OPM %97.0190.22 -PBDT79.0850.72 56 PBT79.0250.12 58 NP79.0250.12 58
