Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.50% to Rs 7.06 croreNet loss of Piccadily Sugar & Allied Inds reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.50% to Rs 7.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 93.94% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 37.22% to Rs 43.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales7.068.88 -20 43.6131.78 37 OPM %-5.8120.83 -0.468.50 - PBDT-0.042.10 PL 0.932.72 -66 PBT-0.951.21 PL -2.70-0.59 -358 NP-0.090.86 PL 0.020.33 -94
