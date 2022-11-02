Geekay Wires standalone net profit rises 79.01% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 62.69% to Rs 104.84 crore

Net profit of Geekay Wires rose 79.01% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 62.69% to Rs 104.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 64.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.104.8464.444.20-3.265.553.384.562.513.241.81

