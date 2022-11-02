Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit declines 43.91% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.69% to Rs 21.62 crore

Net profit of Swastika Investmart declined 43.91% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.69% to Rs 21.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.21.6220.8513.5120.862.373.852.103.581.522.71

