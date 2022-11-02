Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit declines 43.91% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 3.69% to Rs 21.62 croreNet profit of Swastika Investmart declined 43.91% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.69% to Rs 21.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales21.6220.85 4 OPM %13.5120.86 -PBDT2.373.85 -38 PBT2.103.58 -41 NP1.522.71 -44
