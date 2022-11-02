Macrotech Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 933.07 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.88% to Rs 1765.43 crore

Net loss of Macrotech Developers reported to Rs 933.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 220.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.88% to Rs 1765.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2123.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1765.432123.8323.9321.46293.33313.64271.42295.22-933.07220.41

