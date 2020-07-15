Gemstone Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 35.85% to Rs 0.34 croreNet Loss of Gemstone Investments reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 35.85% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 8.64% to Rs 0.74 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.16% to Rs 2.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.340.53 -36 2.002.33 -14 OPM %-35.2935.85 -55.0060.52 - PBDT-0.120.25 PL 1.051.18 -11 PBT-0.130.24 PL 0.991.12 -12 NP-0.39-0.07 -457 0.740.81 -9
