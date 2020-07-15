Ovobel Foods standalone net profit declines 92.38% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.55% to Rs 23.70 crore

Net profit of Ovobel Foods declined 92.38% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.55% to Rs 23.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.86% to Rs 2.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.72% to Rs 108.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 97.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

