Ovobel Foods standalone net profit declines 92.38% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 2.55% to Rs 23.70 croreNet profit of Ovobel Foods declined 92.38% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.55% to Rs 23.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 51.86% to Rs 2.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 11.72% to Rs 108.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 97.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales23.7023.11 3 108.7097.30 12 OPM %-1.10-4.80 --2.03-4.69 - PBDT0.907.89 -89 4.899.39 -48 PBT0.597.61 -92 3.858.41 -54 NP0.425.51 -92 2.725.65 -52
