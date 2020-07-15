Opto Circuits (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 116.41 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 43.39% to Rs 34.88 crore

Net loss of Opto Circuits (India) reported to Rs 116.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 11.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 43.39% to Rs 34.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 61.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1367.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 51.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.10% to Rs 178.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 255.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

