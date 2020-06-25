General Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 47.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 43.64% to Rs 7664.41 crore

Net profit of General Insurance Corporation of India rose 47.33% to Rs 1309.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 888.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 43.64% to Rs 7664.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5335.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 186.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2757.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.95% to Rs 44351.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 38250.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

7664.415335.8744351.0238250.069.7729.56-2.189.101123.191520.04-365.683854.331123.191520.04-365.683854.331309.62888.88-186.462757.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)