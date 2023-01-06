General Insurance Corporation of India leads losers in 'A' group

New India Assurance Company Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd Partly Paidup, CCL Products (India) Ltd and Swan Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 January 2023.

New India Assurance Company Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd Partly Paidup, CCL Products (India) Ltd and Swan Energy Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 January 2023.

General Insurance Corporation of India crashed 6.05% to Rs 183.25 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

New India Assurance Company Ltd tumbled 5.25% to Rs 128.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bharti Airtel Ltd Partly Paidup lost 4.99% to Rs 420.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3790 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8508 shares in the past one month.

CCL Products (India) Ltd slipped 4.53% to Rs 517. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18010 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14338 shares in the past one month.

Swan Energy Ltd dropped 4.43% to Rs 308.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37951 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55819 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)