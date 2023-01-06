Volumes spurt at Godrej Industries Ltd counter

Godrej Industries Ltd registered volume of 24.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.82 lakh shares

Symphony Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd, Phoenix Mills Ltd, Sundram Fasteners Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 06 January 2023.

Godrej Industries Ltd registered volume of 24.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.82 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.75% to Rs.450.55. Volumes stood at 19.76 lakh shares in the last session.

Symphony Ltd registered volume of 1.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17611 shares. The stock rose 3.60% to Rs.971.90. Volumes stood at 31644 shares in the last session.

IDBI Bank Ltd registered volume of 792.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 124.69 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.94% to Rs.58.55. Volumes stood at 111.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Phoenix Mills Ltd recorded volume of 5.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.11 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.17% to Rs.1,417.45. Volumes stood at 1.65 lakh shares in the last session.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd recorded volume of 6.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.54 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.84% to Rs.996.15. Volumes stood at 10.16 lakh shares in the last session.

