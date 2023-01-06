BF Investment Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ind-Swift Ltd, Bedmutha Industries Ltd, Super Spinning Mills Ltd and Vadilal Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 January 2023.

BF Investment Ltd crashed 9.32% to Rs 375.1 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 49354 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14778 shares in the past one month.

Ind-Swift Ltd tumbled 6.12% to Rs 11.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 84689 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35452 shares in the past one month.

Bedmutha Industries Ltd lost 6.02% to Rs 55.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1264 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6978 shares in the past one month.

Super Spinning Mills Ltd fell 5.94% to Rs 8.39. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20974 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22377 shares in the past one month.

Vadilal Industries Ltd corrected 5.73% to Rs 2802.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3044 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4835 shares in the past one month.

