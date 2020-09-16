Genomic Valley Biotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 84.21% to Rs 0.03 croreNet loss of Genomic Valley Biotech reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 84.21% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.030.19 -84 OPM %-300.0031.58 -PBDT-0.090.06 PL PBT-0.140.01 PL NP-0.140.01 PL
