GHCL gains after Q4 PAT gallops 31% to Rs 111 cr

GHCL rose 1.96% to Rs 239.05 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 31% to Rs 111.14 crore on 10.2% rise in net sales to Rs 826.33 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

On a standalone basis, net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 104 crore as against Rs 80 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Revenue for quarter stood at Rs 821 crore compared with Rs 734 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 195 crore as against Rs 161 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Inorganics Chemicals division's revenue was reported at Rs 531 crore in Q4 FY21, up 2.31% compared to Rs 519 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY20. Home Textiles business revenue was at Rs 290 crore in Q4FY21, up 35.51% compared with Rs 214 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY20.

Commenting on Q4 financial performance, R S Jalan, the managing director (MD) of GHCL, said: "We are glad to have concluded the year on a positive note despite unprecedented macro-economic challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions. Our teams demonstrated tremendous resilience while we navigated through this phase with agility and valor. Favorable recovery trends across key end user industries combined with operational excellence steered the momentum for year, resulting in 12% gains in revenue and 73% growth in profit before tax in Q4 FY21. Plant utilization levels returned back to pre-COVID levels supported by a positive demand scenario. Given the current visibility and a promising demand landscape, we foresee better times for us going ahead helping us realize our growth aspirations while focusing on shareholder value creation."

GHCL is a diversified group with footprints in chemicals, textiles and consumer products segment.

