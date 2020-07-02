Volumes soar at Timken India Ltd counter

Timken India Ltd recorded volume of 12944 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 8.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1537 shares

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, Rites Ltd, Divis Laboratories Ltd, BASF India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 July 2020.

Timken India Ltd recorded volume of 12944 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 8.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1537 shares. The stock gained 6.29% to Rs.1,026.00. Volumes stood at 509 shares in the last session.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd registered volume of 23077 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4179 shares. The stock slipped 4.08% to Rs.2,121.00. Volumes stood at 18833 shares in the last session.

Rites Ltd witnessed volume of 2.6 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 48715 shares. The stock increased 5.47% to Rs.271.00. Volumes stood at 1.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Divis Laboratories Ltd recorded volume of 86791 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19236 shares. The stock lost 2.04% to Rs.2,195.00. Volumes stood at 30391 shares in the last session.

BASF India Ltd notched up volume of 11694 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2932 shares. The stock rose 6.92% to Rs.1,262.80. Volumes stood at 2986 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)