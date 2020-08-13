Medicamen Biotech consolidated net profit declines 31.71% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.76% to Rs 27.78 crore

Net profit of Medicamen Biotech declined 31.71% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.76% to Rs 27.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 31.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.27.7831.1314.7216.093.934.893.244.322.243.28

