Medicamen Biotech consolidated net profit declines 31.71% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.76% to Rs 27.78 croreNet profit of Medicamen Biotech declined 31.71% to Rs 2.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.76% to Rs 27.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 31.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales27.7831.13 -11 OPM %14.7216.09 -PBDT3.934.89 -20 PBT3.244.32 -25 NP2.243.28 -32
