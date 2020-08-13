Xchanging Solutions consolidated net profit rises 59.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 16.47% to Rs 51.21 crore

Net profit of Xchanging Solutions rose 59.67% to Rs 18.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 16.47% to Rs 51.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 43.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.51.2143.9728.2826.7222.8915.5322.3515.2318.4911.58

