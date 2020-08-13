Xchanging Solutions consolidated net profit rises 59.67% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 16.47% to Rs 51.21 croreNet profit of Xchanging Solutions rose 59.67% to Rs 18.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 11.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 16.47% to Rs 51.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 43.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales51.2143.97 16 OPM %28.2826.72 -PBDT22.8915.53 47 PBT22.3515.23 47 NP18.4911.58 60
