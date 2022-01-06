Gland Pharma Ltd gains for third straight session

Gland Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 3995, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 66.38% in last one year as compared to a 25.26% jump in NIFTY and a 6.41% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Gland Pharma Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3995, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.21% on the day, quoting at 17708.7. The Sensex is at 59468.58, down 1.25%. Gland Pharma Ltd has gained around 12.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Gland Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13999.85, down 0.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 58.1 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

