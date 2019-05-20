GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd rises for third straight session

is quoting at Rs 7410, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.58% in last one year as compared to a 11.51% jump in and a 5.66% jump in the

is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7410, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 2.8% on the day, quoting at 11727. The Sensex is at 39040.78, up 2.93%. has gained around 3.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty of which GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29962.15, up 1.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9801 shares today, compared to the daily average of 19101 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 31.29 based on earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)