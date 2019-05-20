Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 16.56% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 0.35% to Rs 751.22 croreNet profit of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals rose 16.56% to Rs 123.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 105.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.35% to Rs 751.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 748.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.85% to Rs 425.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 351.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.94% to Rs 3128.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2871.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales751.22748.62 0 3128.532871.69 9 OPM %21.7820.69 -19.3917.71 - PBDT216.01172.97 25 707.41561.77 26 PBT202.33163.61 24 658.82523.78 26 NP123.03105.55 17 425.36351.98 21
