Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 16.56% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 0.35% to Rs 751.22 crore

Net profit of rose 16.56% to Rs 123.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 105.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.35% to Rs 751.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 748.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.85% to Rs 425.36 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 351.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.94% to Rs 3128.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2871.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

