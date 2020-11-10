Ipca Laboratories Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd and Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 November 2020.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd tumbled 9.01% to Rs 2060.85 at 14:54 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 55594 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23440 shares in the past one month.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd crashed 8.34% to Rs 1038.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9914 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27938 shares in the past one month.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd lost 7.92% to Rs 3020.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24801 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37357 shares in the past one month.

Muthoot Finance Ltd shed 7.13% to Rs 1185.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66945 shares in the past one month.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd fell 6.60% to Rs 2123.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8081 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10920 shares in the past one month.

