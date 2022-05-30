Strides Pharma gets USFDA approval for Ibuprofen oral suspension

-
ALSO READ
IOL Chemicals commences commercial production of Paracetamol
Zydus to commence Phase II (a) clinical trial of its NLRP3 inhibitor "ZYIL1"
Strides Pharma gets USFDA approval for Colchicine tablets
Lupin receives tentative approval for Hepatitis B virus drug
Strides Pharma rises after receiving USFDA approval for influenza drug
-
The product will be manufactured at the company's facility at Bengaluru and will be marketed by Strides Pharma Inc. in the US market.Strides Pharma Science (Strides) on Monday (30th May) announced that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global, Singapore, has received approval for Ibuprofen oral suspension USP, 100 mg/5 mLfrom the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).
The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD), Motrin oral suspension, 100 mg/5 mL, of McNeil Consumer Healthcare (McNeil).
Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) used to relieve pain from various conditions such as headache, dental pain, menstrual cramps, muscle aches, or arthritis. It is also used to reduce fever and to relieve minor aches and pain due to the common cold or flu.
According to IQVIA MAT March 2022 data, the US market for Ibuprofen oral suspension USP, 100 mg/5 mL is approximately about $66 million.
Strides has 274 cumulative ANDA filings (including recently acquired portfolio from Endo at Chestnut Ridge) with USFDA of which 250 ANDAs have been approved and 24 are pending approval. The company currently has about 60 commercialized products in the US and has set a target to launch about 20 new products every year from the combined portfolio.
Bengaluru-based Strides is a global pharmaceutical company. The company mainly operates in the regulated markets and has an "in Africa for Africa" strategy along with an institutional business to service donor-funded markets. The company's global manufacturing sites are located in India (Chennai, Puducherry and two locations in Bengaluru), Singapore, Italy (Milan), Kenya (Nairobi) and the United States (New York).
The drug maker reported a 36.6% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 29.22 crore on a 4.7% fall in net revenue from operations to Rs 866.02 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Shares of Strides Pharma Science rose 1.48% to Rs 326.60 on Friday, 27 May 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU