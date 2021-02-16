Glenmark Pharma launches generic cancer drug in India

-
The drug maker launched SUTIB, the generic version of Sunitinib oral capsules to treat kidney cancer, in India.The drug is launched at a MRP that is approximately 96% lower than the MRP compared to the innovator brand, priced at Rs 7000 (50 mg), Rs 3600 (25 mg) and Rs 1840 (12.5 mg) per month. Sunitinib is also approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).
Kidney cancer (renal cell carcinoma) is a disease of uncontrolled cell growth in the lining of small tubes in the kidney. Sunitinib, an oral multi-kinase inhibitor (MKI), is useful for the treatment of certain patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumors and advanced renal cell carcinoma. It is also approved for patients with certain type of pancreatic neuroendocrine tumours.
According to a Globocan 2020 report, there are close to 40,000 patients with renal cancer in India. Research shows that Sunitinib alone has helped reduce the risk of progression of renal cancer by 58%.
The drug maker's consolidated net profit jumped 30% to Rs 248.18 crore on 4.6% increase in net sales to Rs 2,758.74 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 0.68% to Rs 494. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across generics, specialty and over-the-counter (OTC) business with operations in over 50 countries. Glenmark's key therapy focus areas globally are respiratory, dermatology and oncology.
