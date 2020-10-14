Glenmark Pharma launches generic version of Nintedanib in India

The generic, Nindanib, is used in treating pulmonary fibrosis, a respiratory condition characterized by thickening and/or scarring of the lungs, making breathing difficult and reducing patient life spans.

Nintedanib is approved by the Indian drug regulator for the treatment of Idiopathic (unknown cause) Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF). Since IPF is a progressive disease that gets worse over time, starting treatment early and continuing treatment are important to slow disease progression. A lower monthly treatment cost therefore becomes crucial to ensure patients adhere to prescribed treatment in the long term.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said that it has been amongst the first to launch the branded generic version at an affordable cost for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis in India. This will provide patients a far more cost effective treatment option, and enable doctors to treat a wider patient population in the country.

The announcement was made before market hours today, 14 October 2020. Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fell 0.93% to settle at Rs 490.95 yesterday.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across Generics, Specialty and OTC business with operations in over 50 countries. Glenmark's key therapy focus areas globally are respiratory, dermatology and oncology.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)