Glenmark Pharma receives final approval for partial onset seizures drug

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced that it has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its lacosamide tablets.Lacosamide tablets are generic version of Vimpat tablets of UCB, Inc. Lacosamide is used to control partial onset seizures in adults and children 1 month of age and older.
According to IQVIA ales data for the 12 month period ending January 2022, the Vimpat Tablets market achieved annual sales of approximately $1.7 billion.
Commenting on the development, Robert Crockart, chief commercial officer of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said, The FDA approval for generic Lacosamide Tablets USP reiterates our ongoing commitment to make treatment options more accessible for patients. We look forward to quickly launching this product in the U.S. market.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical company with presence across Specialty, Generics and OTC businesses.
The drug company's consolidated net profit fell 3.4% to Rs 239.75 crore on a 13.9% rise in net sales to Rs 3,141.47 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Shares of Glenmark Pharma were trading 0.82% higher at Rs 447.55 on BSE.
