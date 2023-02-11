Glenmark Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 22.84% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.98% to Rs 3392.24 crore

Net profit of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 22.84% to Rs 272.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 221.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.98% to Rs 3392.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3141.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3392.243141.4718.2822.06599.39640.35437.12521.42272.58221.90

