Telecom shares gain

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 28 points or 1.61% at 1769.5 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tejas Networks Ltd (up 4.99%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 4.99%),HFCL Ltd (up 3.31%),Reliance Communications Ltd (up 3.02%),Tata Communications Ltd (up 2.7%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 2.51%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 2.14%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 1.86%), ITI Ltd (up 1.43%), and Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.41%).

On the other hand, Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 0.98%), and Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.26%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 359.73 or 0.59% at 61326.78.

The Nifty 50 index was up 109.05 points or 0.6% at 18234.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 497.48 points or 1.79% at 28333.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 127.29 points or 1.46% at 8860.74.

On BSE,2048 shares were trading in green, 631 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

