Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd rises for third straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 440.6, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.32% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% slide in NIFTY and a 13.39% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 440.6, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 17003.6. The Sensex is at 57589.75, down 0.08%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has gained around 1.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11743.2, down 0.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 442.05, up 1.68% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is down 3.32% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% slide in NIFTY and a 13.39% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 8.52 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)