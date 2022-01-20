Glenmark Pharmaceuticals signs licensing deal with Lotus International

-
-
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals today announced that its Swiss subsidiary, Glenmark Specialty S.
A., has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Lotus International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lotus Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Lotus), for commercializing its innovative nasal spray Ryaltris in Singapore, Hong Kong and Vietnam.
Under the terms of the agreement, Glenmark will be responsible for the manufacture and supply of Ryaltris, whereas Lotus will be responsible for commercialization of Ryaltris (subject to receipt of regulatory approvals), in these markets. Glenmark will receive an upfront payment as well as regulatory and sales based milestone payments from Lotus.
