Global Education standalone net profit rises 214.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 127.86% to Rs 16.52 crore

Net profit of Global Education rose 214.20% to Rs 5.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 127.86% to Rs 16.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales16.527.25 128 OPM %45.9436.55 -PBDT8.173.03 170 PBT6.832.28 200 NP5.091.62 214

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 16:32 IST

