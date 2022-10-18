Global Education standalone net profit rises 214.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 127.86% to Rs 16.52 crore

Net profit of Global Education rose 214.20% to Rs 5.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 127.86% to Rs 16.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

