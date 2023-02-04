Gloster consolidated net profit declines 42.41% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.77% to Rs 158.19 crore

Net profit of Gloster declined 42.41% to Rs 12.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.77% to Rs 158.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 181.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.158.19181.3513.9214.0025.3138.0016.4429.3412.4521.62

