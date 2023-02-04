Gloster consolidated net profit declines 42.41% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 12.77% to Rs 158.19 crore

Net profit of Gloster declined 42.41% to Rs 12.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.77% to Rs 158.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 181.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales158.19181.35 -13 OPM %13.9214.00 -PBDT25.3138.00 -33 PBT16.4429.34 -44 NP12.4521.62 -42

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 15:48 IST

