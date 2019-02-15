JUST IN
GMR Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 561.04 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 6.57% to Rs 1850.00 crore

Net Loss of GMR Infrastructure reported to Rs 561.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 578.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 6.57% to Rs 1850.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1980.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1850.001980.00 -7 OPM %13.171.95 -PBDT-313.62-371.51 16 PBT-558.03-633.60 12 NP-561.04-578.40 3

