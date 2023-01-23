Control Print consolidated net profit rises 48.29% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 25.14% to Rs 78.05 croreNet profit of Control Print rose 48.29% to Rs 13.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.14% to Rs 78.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 62.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales78.0562.37 25 OPM %25.0723.39 -PBDT20.0814.63 37 PBT16.2410.78 51 NP13.489.09 48
