Control Print consolidated net profit rises 48.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Control Print rose 48.29% to Rs 13.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.14% to Rs 78.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 62.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.78.0562.3725.0723.3920.0814.6316.2410.7813.489.09

