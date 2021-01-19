Goa Carbon jumps after Paradeep unit resumes operations

Goa Carbon rose 2.61% to Rs 271 after the company informed that its Paradeep unit in Odisha have resumed operations.

The Kiln has been lit up from today. After preliminary heat up and commencement of feeding of raw material, normal production is likely to resume shortly, the company announced post trading hours yesterday, 18 January 2021.

Goa Carbon reported a net loss of Rs 5.03 crore in Q2 September 2020, lower than net loss of Rs 13.77 crore in Q2 September 2019. Net sales slipped 13.3% to Rs 87.93 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of calcined petroleum coke. The firm is a supplier to aluminum smelters, graphite electrode and titanium dioxide manufacturers, as well as other users in the metallurgical and chemical industries.

