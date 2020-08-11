Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit declines 14.52% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 14.74% to Rs 711.25 croreNet profit of Godawari Power & Ispat declined 14.52% to Rs 46.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 54.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 14.74% to Rs 711.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 834.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales711.25834.24 -15 OPM %22.1820.97 -PBDT112.21120.45 -7 PBT76.6087.02 -12 NP46.4954.39 -15
