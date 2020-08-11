Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit declines 14.52% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.74% to Rs 711.25 crore

Net profit of Godawari Power & Ispat declined 14.52% to Rs 46.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 54.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 14.74% to Rs 711.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 834.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.711.25834.2422.1820.97112.21120.4576.6087.0246.4954.39

