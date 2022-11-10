Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit declines 43.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.57% to Rs 1307.14 crore

Net profit of Godawari Power & Ispat declined 43.20% to Rs 168.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 296.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.57% to Rs 1307.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1274.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1307.141274.3517.4334.24251.34452.14220.68419.53168.53296.69

