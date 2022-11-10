JUST IN
Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit declines 43.20% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.57% to Rs 1307.14 crore

Net profit of Godawari Power & Ispat declined 43.20% to Rs 168.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 296.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.57% to Rs 1307.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1274.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1307.141274.35 3 OPM %17.4334.24 -PBDT251.34452.14 -44 PBT220.68419.53 -47 NP168.53296.69 -43

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 16:25 IST

