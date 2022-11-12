Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 92.32% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 60.18% to Rs 1012.13 croreNet profit of Godfrey Phillips India rose 92.32% to Rs 201.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 104.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 60.18% to Rs 1012.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 631.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1012.13631.89 60 OPM %23.7823.32 -PBDT277.03174.59 59 PBT237.98138.96 71 NP201.82104.94 92
