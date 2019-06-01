Godfrey Phillips India standalone net profit declines 17.91% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.79% to Rs 605.76 croreNet profit of Godfrey Phillips India declined 17.91% to Rs 35.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 43.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.79% to Rs 605.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 541.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 49.89% to Rs 240.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 160.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.38% to Rs 2449.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2281.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales605.76541.88 12 2449.432281.15 7 OPM %8.2513.03 -15.5311.30 - PBDT78.2984.85 -8 458.56309.94 48 PBT54.5260.86 -10 362.64214.29 69 NP35.3943.11 -18 240.97160.76 50
