Godfrey Phillips India standalone net profit declines 17.91% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of India declined 17.91% to Rs 35.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 43.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.79% to Rs 605.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 541.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.89% to Rs 240.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 160.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.38% to Rs 2449.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2281.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

