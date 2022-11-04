Godrej Agrovet consolidated net profit declines 34.32% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.50% to Rs 2442.17 crore

Net profit of Godrej Agrovet declined 34.32% to Rs 71.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 109.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.50% to Rs 2442.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2151.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2442.172151.706.158.85137.62192.1091.51149.7571.76109.26

