Godrej Agrovet consolidated net profit declines 34.32% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.50% to Rs 2442.17 croreNet profit of Godrej Agrovet declined 34.32% to Rs 71.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 109.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.50% to Rs 2442.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2151.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2442.172151.70 13 OPM %6.158.85 -PBDT137.62192.10 -28 PBT91.51149.75 -39 NP71.76109.26 -34
