Godrej Consumer Products Ltd gains for third straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 940.55, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.01% in last one year as compared to a 30.84% jump in NIFTY and a 17.91% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 940.55, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.03% on the day, quoting at 17157.9. The Sensex is at 57714.96, up 1.14%. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has slipped around 2.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37386.95, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.96 lakh shares in last one month.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is up 31.01% in last one year as compared to a 30.84% jump in NIFTY and a 17.91% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 73.63 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

