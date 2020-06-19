Godrej Consumer Products Ltd soars 0.77%, up for fifth straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 647, up 0.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.09% in last one year as compared to a 13.84% drop in NIFTY and a 3.32% drop in the Nifty FMCG.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 647, up 0.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.02% on the day, quoting at 10194.4. The Sensex is at 34545.53, up 0.99%. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has risen around 14.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28648.7, up 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 647.6, up 0.72% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 55.64 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

