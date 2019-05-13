Godrej Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 243.00 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.17% to Rs 493.24 crore

Net Loss of Industries reported to Rs 243.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 48.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.17% to Rs 493.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 487.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 90.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 241.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.48% to Rs 2143.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1958.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

493.24487.552143.991958.3313.115.9418.8912.0914.66-13.78207.2958.080.72-39.29152.99-10.50-243.00-48.05-90.73241.51

