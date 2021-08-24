Godrej Industries update on change in control of GHFL and EHFL

Godrej Industries announced that consequent to the approval of the RBI, Pyxis Holdings (Pyxis), a subsidiary of the Company, has acquired 95% stake of Godrej Housing Finance (GHFL) from Anamudi Real Estates LLP (Anamudi).

Further, Pyxis has acquired 100% stake of Ensemble Holdings and Finance (EHFL) from the Company.

Accordingly, EHFL has ceased to be a direct wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and has become a step-down subsidiary of the Company with Pyxis being the immediate holding company for EHFL. The Company holds ~ 85% stake in Pyxis.

Pursuant to the aforesaid transaction, the Company holds 95% of the total shares of GHFL and 100% of the total shares of EHFL through Pyxis.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)