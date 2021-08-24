Wipro wins multi-year contract with E.ON

Wipro has been awarded a strategic multi-year contract to partner with E. ON in their digital transformation journey in the financial area. Wipro will provide Application Maintenance & Support Services (AMS) for innovative projects on SAP S/4HANA.

As part of the contract, Wipro will manage E.

ON's new IT system that will support more than 16000 users spread across eight countries in Europe.

Wipro will provide E. ON, Application & technology services for business-critical application portfolios leveraging its experience and capability in providing flexible and efficient cost saving solutions.

E. ON is building the framework for group wide, harmonized processes in the commercial area, and this partnership will help lay a strong foundation for E. ON's digital transformation journey.

