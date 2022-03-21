Godrej Properties spurts on selling over 1,550 homes at Pune project

Godrej Properties (GPL) advanced 2.31% to Rs 1,634.10 after the company achieved FY22 sales worth Rs 1,002 crore for its township project #Riverhills in Mahalunge, Pune (Maharashtra).

Godrej Properties (GPL) has sold 1,550+ homes accounting for over 1.5 million square feet in the current financial year for this township project. Since the launch of their first phase in the township in September 2019, GPL has sold over 3,600 homes with 3.4 million square feet of area and a booking value of over Rs 2,100 crore.

#Riverhills is a mixed-use township, nestled amidst a river and a hill with over 8 hectares of accessible greens. #Riverhills is one of the first townships in the proposed 283 hectares Mahalunge Maan Hi-Tech City and is in close proximity to Baner, the residential hub, and Hinjewadi, the IT hub.

Godrej Properties' consolidated net profit soared 171.4% to Rs 38.95 crore on a 63.5% surge in net sales to Rs 278.76 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Godrej Properties is engaged in construction and real estate development.

